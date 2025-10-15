What’s in store as AEW Dynamite presents a special three-hour edition tonight ahead of their WrestleDream PPV this weekend?

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is set to be three hours long with a combined episode alongside AEW Collision.

The move comes as the company are set to bring to wrestling fans their annual WrestleDream PPV this weekend.

Here’s what matches are scheduled for both AEW Dynamite/Collision, WrestleDream 2025 and how you can watch the latest episode in the United Kingdom.

We’ve had the WWE’s latest extravaganza last weekend, and this weekend the stars of All Elite Wrestling are looking to follow suit with their own PPV event - WrestleDream!

This explains the bumper-sized edition of AEW Dynamite this week, as the show is set to combine the usual AEW Collision show, usually broadcast on a Saturday, to create a supercard in itself for your midweek wrestling appetites!

Taking centre stage this evening is the continuing saga between Kenny Omega and one time friend-turned-rival Jack Perry, who made his triumphant return to AEW after weeks of being ignored by your former EVP’s, The Young Bucks, only to come back and face them down alongside the welcome return of the former Killswitch - but these days, he’s gone back to being known as Luchasaurus.

Jack promised Kenny that he’ll have his back going forward, but after months of being attacked by Perry and former The Elite cohorts, The Young Bucks, one cannot blame Kenny for such trepidation in trusting the one-time “Scapegoat” so quickly. Will they be able to co-exist in their huge tag team battle this evening?

Certainly a lot to stay up for on a Wednesday - but what time will you need to stay up until to catch all the action, and how can you watch the latest episode of AEW Dynamite in the UK this week?

How can I watch AEW Dynamite in the United Kingdom this week?

A condensed two-hour version of AEW Dynamite is set to air once again on ITV4 this week, with the episode screening at 10:55pm BST on October 17 and available to watch on demand shortly after the broadcast.

However, those who want to watch the event live can do so by signing up to TrillerTV, where the show, along with a host of other AEW content, is available for £5.98 per month.

Those who choose to watch the show this way will need to stay up until 1am BST on October 16 to watch the three-hour episode.

What matches have been announced for AEW Dynamite?

With tonight’s episode a bumper three-hour show combining Dynamite with their other weekly show, AEW Collision, there is a spoil of matches taking place on tonight's episode!

Will Kenny Omega trust Jurassic Express after months of turmoil before Jack Perry's return to AEW on tonight's bumper episode of AEW Dynamite? | All Elite Wrestling

Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express vs Josh Alexander, Hechicero & Mark Davis

In a massive six-man tag team match, Kenny Omega teams with the recently reunited Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) to take on a trio from the Don Callis Family: Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and Mark Davis. This match is a direct result of the recent attack on Omega's friend Kota Ibushi by the Don Callis Family.

Jack Perry has offered to have Omega's back, and this match will be a test of their newfound alliance and whether the former AEW World Tag Team Champions can work together to combat the Family.

AEW Trios Championships: The Opps (c) v La Faccion Ingobernable

The AEW World Trios Championships will be on the line as The Opps, consisting of Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs, defend against La Facción Ingobernable. LFI, which can use any combination of its talent, has been on the rise, but the wildcard in this match is Beast Mortos, who has a track record of eating the pinfall in televised matches.

The Opps, meanwhile, are looking for payback after Daniel Garcia's vicious stomp on Shibata, which left the champion sidelined.

This match not only has the titles at stake but also adds another chapter to the ongoing feud between the two factions and could have major implications for Samoa Joe as he prepares for his AEW World Championship match against "Hangman" Adam Page at WrestleDream.

Claudio Castagnoli vs Roderick Strong

This match has been dubbed a "love letter to ROH" by some fans, and for good reason. Two of the most technically sound and hard-hitting wrestlers in AEW, Claudio Castagnoli and Roderick Strong, will clash in a highly anticipated singles bout.

Both men are known for their ability to deliver a classic, and this could very well steal the show.

Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia vs Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly

The Death Riders' Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta will face a team from The Conglomeration, Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly. This match is another chapter in the intense faction warfare that has been dominating AEW.

Cassidy and O'Reilly are looking to stand up for their friends, including the injured Hologram, while Garcia and Yuta aim to continue the Death Riders' dominance and prove they are a force to be reckoned with.

Skye Blue vs Jamie Hayter

Skye Blue and Jamie Hayter will go head-to-head in a singles match. This bout comes after a backstage brawl involving Hayter, Queen Aminata, and the Triangle of Madness.

Both women have been featured in prominent roles recently, with Hayter and Aminata seeking revenge on the Triangle of Madness, and Skye Blue looking to continue her impressive development in the ring.

The Hurt Syndicate vs GOA

The Hurt Syndicate, comprised of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, will take on the Gates of Agony (GOA), Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun. These two teams have a history, with The Demand (which includes Ricochet alongside GOA) recently earning a signature victory over The Hurt Syndicate.

While this particular match is a tag team contest, it could have a significant impact on the rivalry between these factions, and it's a preview of their larger trios match at WrestleDream.

Kris Statlander & “Timeless” Toni Storm exchange “Famous Last Words”

"Timeless" Toni Storm and your AEW Women's Champion, Kris Statlander, will be sharing the ring more civilly this evening compared to what may take place at AEW WrestleDream this weekend. | All Elite Wrestling

AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and her WrestleDream opponent, "Timeless" Toni Storm, will have their "Famous Last Words" before their highly anticipated title match.

This segment is expected to add a final layer of intrigue to their rivalry, which has seen Statlander surprisingly defeat Storm to win the title and Storm's character continue to unravel after her championship loss.

Darby Allin & Jon Moxley — face-to-face confrontation

Darby Allin and Jon Moxley will have a face-to-face confrontation with a non-physical stipulation. Allin is looking for retribution against his former mentor after Moxley and the Death Riders defeated him at All Out.

The ongoing saga between these two has been building for months, and this segment is expected to be a final, intense verbal battle before their next encounter.

What matches have been confirmed for the next big AEW event, WrestleDream?

With tonight’s episode a bumper go-home episode before WrestleDream takes place this weekend, we could see another match or two added to the card. But for the moment, the current matches have been confirmed for this weekend’s PPV event.

AEW WrestleDream 2025 - current match card

I Quit Match : Darby Allin v Jon Moxley

: Darby Allin v Jon Moxley AEW World Championship : “Hangman” Adam Page (c) v Samoa Joe

: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) v Samoa Joe AEW Women’s World Championship : Kris Statlander (c) v “Timeless” Toni Storm

: Kris Statlander (c) v “Timeless” Toni Storm Winners receive a $500,000 cash prize : Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) v The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)

: Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) v The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) AEW TNT Championship : Kyle Fletcher (c) v Mark Briscoe

: Kyle Fletcher (c) v Mark Briscoe AEW World Tag Team Championship : Brodido (c) (Bandido and Brody King) v The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita)

: Brodido (c) (Bandido and Brody King) v The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita) Jamie Hayter v Thekla

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP) v The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

The event is scheduled to take place from 1am BST on October 19 and is available on Prime Video, TrillerTV and YouTube, with Prime Video currently the cheapest option in the UK for £14.99 to watch.

