Acts set to play annual King Of Hearts fundraising gig this weekend

Headswitcher are headlining this year's King Of Hearts festival.

The King Of Hearts festival returns to The Black Prince this weekend, with 10 acts helping to raise money for two charities.

Headliners Headswitcher will be joined by Daffodils, Beings, Litesleeper, Balter, The Vandervalls, Marbar Caves and 10-Fall and there will also be acoustic sets from Chris Watson and Joe Bombast.

The King Of Hearts festival was started by Matt King and a friend in 2017, in memory of Matt’s brother Rob.

Rob was diagnosed with cardio-myopathy as a teenager and underwent numerous surgeries. He died in 2012 aged 29.

Matt now runs the event with Paul Brown from Stalkers Rehearsal Studio.

Talking about the festival, Matt said: “The idea was that we wanted something in the calendar each year showcasing the best of Northampton’s local music scene that the people of the town could look forward to, that the bands would love to play at and that could raise some money for local causes.

“We are very happy that we are still able to put the festival on and that we are hitting on those goals.

“They are all important to us and I’m glad the community has responded in the way that it has each year.”

Headliners Headswitcher (pictured) formed in 2023, inspired by acts including Soundgarden, Black Flag and Nirvana.

They comprise of singer and guitarist Kirk Jolly, guitarist Oli Rumens, bassist Callum Brown and drummer Harry Hunter.

Talking about headlining the festival, Headswitcher said: “It’s an absolute honour. When Paul Brown told us that we’d be headlining the festival we couldn’t believe it, especially as we hadn’t even been gigging for a full year up to that point.

“We are super excited to be sharing the stage with so many amazing local acts for such a good cause.”

Headswitcher are currently working on their debut single and EP which are due to be released in the coming months.

Balter are set to release their new single Someone New this week while The Vandervalls were among acts who played on the main stage at the Northampton Music Festival last summer.

Talking about the line up, Mr King said: “We try to vary the style of music throughout the day and it gives us a chance to have some young up and coming bands to get some good experience for them in playing a festival.

“Throughout the year, we look out for local bands known for strong live shows and stage presence with a following to attract a local crowd.

“We feel that it is also important that we include bands that are active in supporting other bands which helps to create a great music scene in this town.”

This year’s festival will be raising money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Northampton Boys’ Brigade.

Turning to this weekend’s event, Mr King said: “We are obviously biased, but we firmly believe we put on one of the best music events in Northampton’s calendar and it remains an absolute bargain at £8 for 10 bands, where can you see great live music for that price?

“What’s more is you can see all that great live music knowing you are supporting some great local causes.

“It’s a win for everyone so please come along and support us, the local music scene and the two brilliant charities we are supporting this year.”

The King of Hearts Festival is on Saturday, February 15, at The Black Prince in Abington Square. Music is from 2pm, admission is £8.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KingOfHeartsFestival