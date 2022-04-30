A day of Latvian song and dance in Corby

Stock image

A free day of Latvian music and dance is coming to Corby town centre on Sunday (May 1) from 12pm to 6.30pm.

‘A Day of Latvian Song and Dance’ is an annual celebration that’s held in a different UK location every year.

This year it will be held in Corby, a significant town for the Latvian community as historically it has been a centre of Latvian culture.

The event is being organised by The Latvian National Council in Great Britain in association with the Embassy of Latvia.

Event organiser Vera Antipova said: “I’m very excited and incredibly honoured to be organising this day in Corby. I think it’s very important for the local Latvian community and also it’s a great opportunity to give non-Latvians an insight into the culture.”

The Ambassador of Latvia to the United Kingdom, Ivita Burmistre, and the mayor of Corby Town Council, Lawrence Ferguson, will speak at the event as well as feature in the parade.

The day will begin at 12pm with a parade from the swimming pool through the town centre to Corby Boardwalk in Market Walk.

Following the parade, from 12.30pm to 6.30pm Latvian choirs, dance folk groups, and theatre troupes from across the UK will be performing on Corby Boardwalk.

Around the performance area will be stalls selling traditional Latvian food, drinks, flower wreaths and souvenirs.

There will also be a ‘Latvians in Corby’ exhibition in the Rooftop Arts Centre from 10am to 6pm with a series of discussion panels.