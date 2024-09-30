Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After Oasis, Spotify and Google Trends data shows the 10 acts people also want to see in 2025 reunite.

With Oasis announcing more tour dates for their big 2025 reunion, the question remains - who’s next?

Through cross examining Spotify data with Google Trends information, it would appear we’re due a big pop reunion.

Here’s the 10 musical acts that people are hoping reunite in 2025 - both living and dead.

It’s not enough that Oasis are reforming for a series of shows in 2025, including the announcement this afternoon that the band are set for a series of North American shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No, it would appear that research undertaken by Betting Lounge has managed to capture what other musicians and bands people would like to see hit the road in some capacity in 2025. The results at times have been somewhat amusing - we’re still thinking how Nirvana could possibly tour without the use of holograms.

The study from Betting Lounge cross referenced Spotify data regarding listening and playlist additions alongside Google search data surrounding keywords “reunion” and “tour” to refine the top ten.

From Kurt Cobain holograms to the surviving members of Fleetwood Mac touring one more time; what is Spotify and Google Trends data showing are the 10 reunion shows people want to see in 2025? | Canva/Gettu Images

While the monthly listeners for some artists might overshadow others further up the list, the key metric is the search around the artists and, most importantly, the band must not have performed as a group for a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So while many might have searched for both Taylor Swift or Oasis tickets that far outranked the keywords for some of the artists on the list, owing that they are a band or musician who has performed recently, they’re also stricken from the record.

So according to the research - who do people want to see reform and tour alongside Oasis in 2025?

Who are the top ten reunions fans want to see in 2025?

Information sourced from Spotify and Google Trends has shown that many hope for the big One Direction reunion to take place in 2025. | Getty Images

Their results showed that a One Directionreunion is something many fans are hoping to see in 2025, with 215,700 searches under the keywords mentioned for the band and a total of 42.2 million monthly listens on the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second comes Fleetwood Mac, who have toured recently with Crowded House’s Neil Finn providing guitar work, but despite the loss of Christie McVie, searches around Fleetwood Mac totalled 148,500 per month.

Taking the final podium position is KISS, who have a monthly Spotify listenership of 14.1 million and search terms for both “reunion” and “tour” totalling 130,600. Could this interest in Gene Simmons and company provide a long-awaited reunion for the band who once were described as “never going disco?”

Top ten reunions wanted in 2025

Are you a One Direction fan who hopes that the band will reform in 2025, or are you interested in those who think Nirvana should undertake a reunion tour in 2025 - somehow? Let us know your thoughts on the top ten in the comments section below.