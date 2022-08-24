3. Silverstone Classic

You have the opportunity to get up close to displays of unique and iconic cars from 7pm on August 26 until 4pm on August 28 - which will include some from the latest 007 blockbuster, No Time To Die, and a live auction on Sunday. But that is not all as there will be three nights of live music, with Rick Astley headlining on August 28, and Gabrielle and Sister Sledge performing on Saturday evening. Jeremy Clarkson’s farm shop, Diddly Squat, will also be in attendance at Silverstone Circuit. Tickets start at £64 and can be purchased online.

Photo: Silverstone Classic