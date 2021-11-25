10 of the best things to do in and around Northamptonshire in the days ahead

Whether want a good singalong, powerful drama or festive fun, there's lots to enjoy. If you'd like your event to be considered for inclusion in future, please email [email protected] with the details.
1.
Northampton Sings Out celebrates the joy of singing
2. Blue/Orange, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until December 4
In a psychiatric hospital, a mysterious patient wants out. The problem is that, to him, oranges are bright blue. Joe Penhall’s groundbreaking play stars Michael Balogun, Ralph Davis and Giles Terera. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.
3. Once Upon a Christmas Song, Sharnbrook Mill Theatre, December 2 to 4
Enjoy the best of stage, screen and literature, all wrapped together to celebrate everything festive, filled with music, poems, dance and readings. Visit sharnbrookmilltheatre.co.uk to book.
4. Agatha Crusty and the Pantomime Murders, Abbey Centre, East Hunsbury, December 2 to 4
Crime novelist and amateur detective Agatha Crusty investigates mysterious and macarbre goings-on in this comedy thriller. Visit www.abbeycommunitytheatre.co.uk to book. Photo: Shutterstock