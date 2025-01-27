Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From jazz to electronic music - there’s plenty of festivals on offer in the East Midlands in 2025 🎶🎪

It’s not just Download Festival come to the East Midlands in 2025.

From Glastonbudget to Dot to Dot Nottingham, there should be plenty on offer for all music lovers.

Here’s our pick of 17 festivals taking place across the region and how to get tickets before it’s too late.

So, you’ve missed out on Glastonbury Festival tickets for another year, you’re unsure if you want to roll the dice on resale tickets and live in the East Midlands.

Then perhaps for those who fancy saving some petrol costs, we can help you out with an array of options taking place across the region during the UK summer festival season in 2025?

While many are already looking to head to Castle Donnington for the huge metal festival that is Download, for some the idea of watching Korn or Meshuggah might be a little too ‘heavy’ for some musical palettes.

But there’s more than Download Festival (there’s Bloodstock also for those inclined to a racket) taking place, with festivals in place for those who enjoy a touch of electronic music, a bit of jazz or a diverse line-up spanning various venues across Nottingham city.

We’ve pulled together 17 festivals taking place across the East Midlands over the next 12 months, with a sample of the line-ups currently on offer and the all important dates, locations and tickets to make your decision a little easier - hopefully.

So what’s caught our attention across the East Midlands in 2025? Read on to find out.

17 festivals taking place in the East Midlands in 2025

The Horrors, Skepta, The Prodigy and Machine Head are just some of the names confirmed for festivals taking place in the East Midlands in 2025. | Canva/Getty Images

Bearded Theory 2025

Glastonbudget 2025

Dot to Dot Nottingham

Forbidden Forest 2025

Lincoln Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival 2025

Exile Music Festival 2025

Gate To Southwell Festival 2025

Timber Festival 2025

When: July 4 - 6 2025 (TBC)

Where: Feanedock Woodlands, near Ashby de la Zouch

Line-up: TBC

Are tickets available: Tickets not yet on sale

The Rock and Bike Fest 2025

Noisily Festival 2025

Splendour 2025

Y Not Festival 2025

The Last Dinner Party are among the names set to perform at Y Not Festival in 2025 | Getty Images

Bloodstock 2025

110 Above Festival 2025

Lost Village 2025

Off The Tracks Summer Festival 2025

Shambala 2025

When: August 21 - 24 2025

Where: Location details only available to ticket holders - to take place in Northamptonshire

Line-up: Line up not yet announced

Are tickets available: Tickets available through the Shambala 2025 website

If you found this guide handy but want to check out a music festival in Europe this year, why not check out our article on the European music festivals taking place in 2025?