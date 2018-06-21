10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Northamptonshire this week

1 COMEDY

Funhouse Comedy, Towcester Mill Brewery, June 21

The Chase star Paul Sinha and Martin Mor will be among the headline acts for this date at Towcester. Freddie Farrellwill be the other comedian and Carl Jones will be the compere for the night. Tickets for the show are £15.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Gaslight, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 21-23

This classic thriller is set in Victorian London. Jack Manningham is slowly, deliberately, driving his wife, Bella insane. He has almost succeeded when help arrives in the form of a former detective, Rough, who believes Manningham to be a thief and a murderer. Aided by Bella, Rough proves Manningham’s true identity. It is performed by Wellingborough Cooperative Amateur Dramatic Society.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

3 MUSIC

The Illegal Eagles, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 22

These true Eagles fanatics have been touring for over two decades to continued international acclaim. Their concert features the very best from the Eagles’ repertoire, including Hotel California, Take It To The Limit, Life In The Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Desperado and many more

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 FILM

Grease and Dirty Dancing, Stanwick Lakes, June 22-23

Grease sees Good girl Sandy and greaser Danny fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance? Dirty Dancing sees a girl spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family. Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle.

www.lunaflix.co.uk

5 THEATRE

My Town, Holy Sepulchre Church, Northampton, June 23

My Town is a festival of original work created with – and by – young people, inspired by what it is to be young in today’s world. More than 100 young performers will question today, interrogate the past and look to the future.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

6 MUSIC

The Kilkennys, The Core at Corby Cube, June 23

Hailing from a city steeped in music, history and folk culture, they play a mixture of traditional Irish folk songs and new songs of their own.

www.thecorecorby.com

7 DANCE

Animal Magic, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 23

The talented students of Ruby’s Ballet Academy are proud to present their biannual variety sow entitled Animal Magic. There will be wonderful music, choreography, costumes and talented dancers/singers performing various dance styles.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, A Night at the Ballet, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 24

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra brings the elegance, charm and sparkle of ballet to Northampton. Conducted and presented by the esteemed Nathan Fifield, who is a champion of the ballet genre, the programme whisks you to ballet scenes from across the globe.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Titanic the Musical, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, June 25-30

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 COMEDY

Rich Hall, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, June 27

His show begins as a withering dissection of Trump’s America, but ends up being a celebration of Americana. There’s stand-up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship, and ultimately a hilarious, foot-stomping, shit-kicking good time to be had by all. Rich has regularly appeared on Have I Got News For You and QI.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

