Watch toddler's adorable attempt to 'save' dad from falling through glass floor at Blackpool Tower
Parents Stephen Gee, 30, and Frances Gee, 30, were enjoying a trip to Blackpool when they came across the 380ft-high skywalk at the Tower.
Mason Gee, 3, takes after his mum and is scared of heights, so when his dad walked out onto the skywalk to show his son there was nothing to be worried about, he was having none of it.
The young boy, scared for his dad, began to shout "no, no, no" at the top of his lungs in an attempt to "save" him.
Frances, a senior carer based in Plymouth, Devon, said: "It was so sweet to see how much he cared for Stephen.
"He does seem to have a fear of heights, but he wasn't scared for himself.
"He was scared for his dad."
Stephen said: "I didn't take it that seriously until I turned around and saw him starting to cry.
"At that point, I walked over and gave him a big cuddle to reassure him.
"My wife was also trying to tell him that I was going to be fine, but he didn't start to calm down until I was off the glass."
Later on in the day, with a decent amount of coaxing, Mason was able to conquer his fear and stepped onto the skywalk with his parents.