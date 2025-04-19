Shocking moment man caught carrying knife "disguised as a credit card"
A man found with a knife “disguised as a credit card” has been given a second chance by the courts.
Davin Price, 23, was stopped by neighbourhood officers in Cattle Market Road, Peterborough city centre, on 20 November, as they had information suggesting he may have drugs on him.
A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “No drugs were found, but he did have a knife disguised as a credit card in the wallet section of his phone case.”
Price, of Little Close, Eye, near Peterborough, was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for a year, after admitting being in possession of a knife at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (4 April).
PC Tom Cates, from Peterborough’s city centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, commented: “Price said he was unaware the disguised knife was illegal.
“There is no excuse when it comes to carrying a weapon, and I am glad we were able to seize the knife before it could be used to cause harm.”
