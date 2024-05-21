Watch: Shocking moment mum-of-eight is thrown from funfair ride
Shocking footage shows the moment a mum was thrown from a funfair ride - leaving her with "life-changing" injuries.
Khadra Ali, 51, was not suitably restrained on the Xcelerator ride at the Funderpark in Hillingdon, west London, health and safety authorities said. She spent weeks in a coma and months recovering in hospital.
The footage has been released after three men were handed suspended prison sentences in connection with the April 2018 incident. A company was also fined.
Mum-of-eight Mrs Ali, who was 45 at the time, was on the ride with her daughter and "screamed for help" whilst clinging on for some time before being ejected. She hit the barrier of an adjacent ride and landed on the ground.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found the ride’s seat restraint system was designed with electrical and mechanical failings by the manufacturer, Perrin Stevens Limited.
The public body added that Derek Hackett, the ride owner trading as Hackett Fairs, failed to properly maintain the ride. Hackett, Stevens and Geary all admitted breaching health and safety regulations and were handed suspended prison sentences on May 7.
DMG Technical Ltd, which also admitted an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act, was fined £51,000.
