This video More videos

Watch as the blaze burns through the boat off the coast of Marmaris as tourists swim away to safety.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking video shows the moment flames raged through a tourist boat in Turkey as passengers were forced to jump into the ocean.

The 20-metre boat was reportedly carrying 110 people when it caught fire off the coast of Marmaris on July 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage shows thick black smoke billowing into the air from the fire, as passengers on another boat watch on in horror. Other boats are seen nearby the burning boat seemingly transporting the tourists away from the fire.

Fire rages through tourist boat as passengers jump into ocean. | TRT Haber

According to Haberler, some tourists dived into the water when they saw the flames and others were rescued by boats and Coast Guard teams. The fire was extinguished after three hours. Most passengers got off the boat unharmed, however some are reportedly receiving treatment for injuries in hospital.