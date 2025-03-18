This is the terrifying moment a ride malfunctioned at an MGM Amusement Park, seriously injuring two students.

Two people were seriously injured in a terrifying incident at MGM Amusement Park in Chennai, India. The injuries occurred when one of the attraction’s funfair rides malfunctioned last Thursday (March 13).

The shocking footage shows the boat ride swinging high into the air when a large metal rod suddenly detached and crashed down onto two of the riders.

During what a group of college students had hoped would be a fun day out at the theme park, disaster struck. A woman can be heard screaming for the operators to stop the ride immediately.

The first victim, who was sitting at the front of the ride, suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital. A second student was also injured but is said to be in a stable condition.

Following the accident, Kanathur police registered a case against the amusement park and three staff members linked to the ride’s operation have been arrested. Authorities have since shut down the attraction while safety inspections are carried out on all rides.