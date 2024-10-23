This video More videos

Watch drone footage of the moment a suspect clambers over hedges and fences in back gardens, before he's discovered in a large bush by police dog Seth.

Officers began searching for a motorcyclist who failed to stop in Cinderhill Road, near Bulwell, at about 2pm on Monday October 14.

The rider had been spotted by armed response officers, who immediately turned and followed him along Nottingham Road.

After losing control of his bike, the rider fled on foot along the A610 and was tracked to Tilbury Rise.

Man climbs over fences before he's found in bush by police dog. | Nottinghamshire Police

Officers then contained the area as they waited for a drone and dog officer to arrive.

A drone was then deployed, and a suspect was soon spotted in the back garden of a house by the pilot, who filmed him clambering over a series of fences and hedges.

He was eventually confronted in a large bush by Police Dog Seth and immediately gave himself up.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop, and driving without insurance.

He has since been released on bail.

Sergeant Matt Reddington, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The suspect in this was clearly keen to get away but stood little chance of that after attracting the combined attentions of a police drone pilot, dog handler and other highly trained officers.

“Confronted by Police Dog Seth, he was certainly wise to stop running and give himself up.