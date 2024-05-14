Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adorable video shows how a family of nesting blue tits have taken over a public ashtray - causing a temporary smoking ban outside a village hall.

The blue tits hatched in the wall-mounted cigarette bin - meaning that smokers have been banned from using it. Watch these adorable little chicks as the adults fly in and out of the ashtray.

Village hall co-ordinator Hazel Spicer discovered the birds when she spotted a pile of cigarette butts under the bin - which she thought was ‘strange’. “I wandered over and heard a ‘cheep cheep’ sound and realised it was now home to some little birds. The adults must have gone in and thrown out the butts one by one and then set up home.”

