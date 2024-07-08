Shocking video shows wreckage after BMW crashed into wall in Hull leaving two pedestrians hospitalised
and live on Freeview channel 276
The horror footage shows the clean-up operation after a BMW hit two pedestrians and crashed into a wall, before landing on its roof. In the video, a man can be seen dragging another man - believed to be one of the victims - from the wreckage.
Another video shows a man being spoken to by police whilst further footage shows paramedics tending to the injured men. In an additional clip, a number of people can be seen working to remove the car to attend to the second injured man who had become trapped between the car and the wall.
Life-threatening injuries
The incident took place at around 9pm on Tuesday (02/07) at the junction of Spring Bank and Louis Street in Hull, East Yorkshire. Humberside Police have confirmed two men, 26 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and other driving offences.
The victims have been taken to hospital where they are continuing to receive treatment for life-threatening injuries. Photos also show the extent of the damage to the wall of the property on the corner of Louis Street.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 428 of 2 July.
"Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.