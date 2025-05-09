Enthusiasts who spent £4,000 converting their shed and garden into railway station in tribute to the ‘golden age’ of British train travel will feature on new Freeview TV show.

Meet the train-mad couple who have created a ‘stunning’ station in their back garden - and allowed our video cameras to go ‘all aboard’ for a tour inside.

Richard Cantrell and Katherine Siggins, of Leabrooks, Derbys, started the project after buying a model train for Katherine for her birthday.

He went on to collect dozens of replica and original signs, posters and fixtures that would have been placed in local railway stations up until the 1950s and 60s. The pair now feature in an upcoming programme on Shots! TV themed on exploring transformations of once humble garden sheds. But you can watch a preview their video above now.

Train mad couple Richard Cantrell and Katherine Siggins with dog Jess in the back garden at their home-made 'station'. | William Lailey / SWNS

Richard chose the since decommissioned London Midland Railway region’s maroon and cream colour scheme as it was the line his ancestors were employed on. He said: “It’s a tribute to the golden age of railways. It came from the steam engine I bought Katherine and having a look on social media.

“My grandfather and great-grandfather worked on the Midland railway in Derbyshire. I wanted to celebrate their lives, and also, I’m into railway. So I came up with the idea of making a railway station in the garden.”

Katherine added: “Me and my sister are actually known as the railway children, and we grew up with it. I feel like I’ve got steam in my blood, and it was a very big part of growing up.”

There’s a 10ft by 5ft seating area adorned with dozens signs from past and present stations in the beautiful Peak District plus original notices and a fire bucket, as well as a model of a blue Midland Pullman train.

