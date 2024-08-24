This video More videos

Watch as local residents - who claim “disrespectful” tourists are ruining beautiful flower displays in search of Instagram pictures - show the damage to the grass and flowerbeds.

Residents have claimed "disrespectful” tourists, eager to take selfies at an Instagram hotspot, are trashing public flowerbeds.

Westgate Gardens in Canterbury, Kent, has become a photography hotspot - but locals say visitors show "no respect" and are trampling on the flowers.

The picturesque gardens are one of the most visited places in Canterbury - second only to the cathedral on Tripadvisor’s list of the 10 best things to do in the city. There are no official rules on where visitors can stand in the gardens and Canterbury City Council (CCC) says fines are not issued for walking on the grass or flowers.

Locals have complained of tourists trampling the flower beds at Westgate Gardens, one of the most-visited attractions in Canterbury, Kent. | KMG / SWNS

Local Terry Westgate said: “The tourists seem to think they can get these fantastic photographs from among the flowers, but they're showing no respect.

“They have completely worn out the grass and it’s now got to the stage where they are standing in the flowerbeds to get the perfect pic, but in doing so, they are ruining it for everyone. It’s an absolute tragedy for all of Canterbury.”

Chris Henry, who operates punt river tours along the Stour, said: “The flowers have the effect of bringing people here in the first place, so it might be a price that we need to accept.

“But I do think that if there was a bigger sign or maybe even a warden that was put in charge of the area around here, this sort of thing could be kept at a minimum.”

A CCC spokesperson said: “We are pleased the flower displays in the Westgate Gardens are so popular and it's nice to see pictures popping up worldwide on Instagram, TikTok and other social media sites.