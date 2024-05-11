Puppy can't control his excitement at airport as he reunites with owner after holiday
Heartwarming video captures the moment a joyous puppy is reunited with his owner, after a few days apart.
The endearing video clip shows a pet dog filled with profound joy the moment he spots his human dad when he gets back off holiday. "I brought my husband's puppy along while meeting him upon his arrival back from his holiday," Angie, from Newcastle, shared with WooGlobe. "He's such a daddy’s boy! Our little Wally."
