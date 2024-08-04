Protestors clash with police as rioters rally moves outside Rebellion Punk Festival
These were the scenes as a Pro-Britain demonstration swept through Blackpool Town Centre. Protestors waved England flags, and wore St George’s Cross face coverings to show their patriotism.
Bottles thrown at police
However, the protest was also attended by a few ‘mindless thugs’, who threw objects - including glass bottles - at police, and became violent. The video (click to play above) shows the tension between some of the protestors and police, as a man can be heard raising his voice at an officer.
One member of the public, who was not protesting, tells Lucinda Herbert that he is hoping the protest remains peaceful, as he tries to walk home through the blocked-off promenade.
Punks clean up mess
Later in the video, the crowds are seen up at St John’s Square, as the rally - which was partly about anti-immigration - moved outside the Winter Gardens, where Rebellion Punk Festival was taking place. Festival-goers can be seen amidst the protestors, some who were counter-protesting with anti-fascist banners while some helped to clean up the mess - including broken glass from bottles that were thrown.
20 arrests in Lancashire
After a large scale operation to prevent riots breaking out in Lancashire, police have revealed they have made 20 arrests. Offences included possession of an offensive weapon, police assault, possession of a bladed article, obstructing police, conspiracy to commit violent disorder and failing to adhere to a dispersal order. Lancashire Police’s policing response was focused in Blackpool close to Talbot Square, with some minor disruption reported in Blackburn and Preston. At this time, it was believed no officers were injured during the operation.
ACC Phil Davies, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have today made a significant number of arrests following tension in Blackpool and some minor disruption in parts of Preston and Blackburn.
“In Blackpool, we have witnessed some mindless thuggery from individuals, who we believe to be from outside of the county, intent on causing issues in our communities.
“We have also seen some small pockets of tension elsewhere in the county, but, thanks to a robust partnership response to our policing plan, this was swiftly dealt with.”
