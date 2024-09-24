Labour conference: Protesters arrested by plain-clothed police after painting 'genocide’ on entrance
Footage shows the moment two protesters are tackled and arrested by plain-clothed police after spray painting the words ‘genocide conference’ on an entrance to Labour conference.
Campaign group Youth Demand say that at around 10:50am today (September 24) two of their supporters walked up to a security check-in building at the conference in Liverpool, and spray painted ‘genocide’ on the front - and were part way through writing ‘conference’ - when they were tackled by plain-clothed police officers and arrested.
A Youth Demand spokesperson said: “Labour is still arming Israel despite a majority of the public backing a complete arms embargo. Despite admitting there is a ‘clear risk’ of ‘serious violation of international humanitarian law’, they have spinelessly suspended less than 10% of arms licences.”
What time is Keir Starmer’s speech today?
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is scheduled to deliver his keynote speech to the conference at 2pm.
