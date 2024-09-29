Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch dashcam footage of the moment a driver has to swerve to avoid a head-on collision with a pensioner driving the wrong way down the motorway.

The shocking video was filmed around 3.30pm on September 26 and shows a Citroën C1 driving head-on towards oncoming traffic in the third lane of the M55 towards Preston.

The footage shows a frightening near-miss close to junction 3 for Kirkham, where the driver who filmed the incident was forced to swerve out of the way to avoid a head-on smash.

The Citroën driver - an elderly woman - was intercepted by police and removed from the motorway.

The driver of a Citroën C1 travelling the wrong way on the M55 in Lancashire on September 26. | Submitted

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at about 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday, September 26) to reports of a car driving the wrong way on the M55.

“Motorway patrols attended and located the driver, fortunately without further incident.

“The driver, an elderly woman, was removed from the motorway and further enquiries are ongoing regarding her suitability to continue to drive.”