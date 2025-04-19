This video More videos

An inspirational slimmer lost more than 22st after doctors told him to prepare for the worst.

Kenny Higgins, 48, could "barely walk" at his heaviest which saw him weigh 34st 7lbs. The dad, shown in the video above (click to play) decided to turn his life around after collapsing in a supermarket while shopping with his then six-year-old daughter Hope.

The weight loss champ now weighs 12st 7lb having lost almost two thirds of his body weight which won him Slimming World's Greatest Loser 2025.

No longer in crippling pain after weight loss

He said: "I’m able to move now without being in crippling pain, and I’m no longer dependent on other people to help me get by. I also don’t have to think twice about simple tasks that once felt impossible – like doing my food shopping or tying my shoelaces. Being able to fit in the chairs comfortably is the best feeling too.”

Kenny Higgins before and after 22st weight loss. | SWNS

Kenny said he was bullied at school for being the "big kid" and his weight only continued to get worse as he got older. He said: “I used food as a source of comfort, and lived on takeaways and junk food - I used to spend a minimum of £140 a week on them.

‘Too scared to leave the house’

“I was barely living - I was too scared to leave the house, and when I did, it was usually for one of my many visits to the hospital. I also reached a point where all my health problems became too overwhelming."

The dad suffered "severe" back pain and "out of control" asthma which was leading him to constantly "battle" chest infections.

Kenny had tried different weight loss methods but nothing seemed to work in the "long term".

Kenny Higgins after 22st weight loss. | Slimming World / SWNS

He said: “I had been referred to nutritionists and other weight-loss groups through my doctor in the past however I never felt like I was getting any actual support.

"In the end I’d revert back to my old habits and would be back at square one in no time.

The dad had lost weight before shedding 17st with Slimming World 10 years ago in 2015 but said "life got in the way" so he "stopped going" causing him to regain the weight.

Rushed to hospital

But for Kenny falling seriously ill whilst on a day trip with his daughter in 2023 that kicked started a new slim down.

He said he recorded a "goodbye message" for his loved ones after being rushed to hospital.

Kenny Higgins before 22st weight loss. | Kenny Higgins / SWNS

Recalling the moments Kenny said: “I was rushed to hospital and the doctors told me I was the verge of having a heart attack.

"I was initially put on a ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ order because they didn’t believe I’d be able to survive.

‘Miracle’ wake-up call

"By some miracle, I managed to pull through - this was the wakeup call I needed to make a change this time for good.”

Kenny Higgins after 22st weight loss. | Slimming World / SWNS

Following three weeks in an Intensive Care Unit Kenny’s friend Bev Houlihan encouraged him to rejoin Slimming World and together they headed to a group in Blackpool.

He says: “I was worried I’d be judged for regaining the weight I’d lost all those years ago, but I needn’t have been.

Slimming World success

"My consultant Natalie helped me look at the positives and reminded me that as I’d done it once before, I could do it again – and that’s stuck with me throughout my whole journey.”

Kenny, from Blackpool, won Slimming World’s Greatest Loser 2025 which is awarded to the member with the biggest weight loss within the organisation’s 13,000 groups.

Kenny said: “I wanted to be the best dad I could be for my children, and now I can be the version they deserve.