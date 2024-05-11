Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spectacular video captured the Aurora Borealis as the Northern Lights danced across the UK skies during a solar storm.

A stunning timelapse shows the Aurora Borealis as it dazzled British skies, early on Saturday 11 May, 2024. Greg Wolstenholme captured the incredible natural phenomenon during the solar storm, as the colourful Northern Lights played out above a Blea Tarn, a valley in the lake district. The photographer has shared more of his spectacular images on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

