Watch the moment a lorry is lifted by an 80-tonne crane out of a narrow lane nearly three days after getting stuck - with the crane driver being incredibly careful not to hit the lorry into a nearby house.

The road haulage truck from Boons Transport, based in Peterborough, got stuck in Forder near Saltash, Cornwall on September 30.

The truck was delivering seed to a farm, but apparently when it missed the entrance, it continued down a narrow lane - despite a 'no heavy goods vehicle' sign on the road. The truck was removed by the crane on October 2.

A truck stuck on a narrow lane in Forder near Saltash, Cornwall. | Ben Godfrey / SWNS

A lorry became stuck in the same location in 2007 and also required a crane to lift it out.