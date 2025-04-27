Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the fantastic moment a Harry Potter-mad girl was surprised with a trip to 'Hogwarts' - with her parents convincing her an owl dropped off the letter.

Eva Loren Lyth, five, thought she was heading to school on the morning of her birthday – until a package appeared to drop from the sky, just like in the wizarding world.

Mum Danielle Olivia Lyth, 30, and dad Jamie Lyth, 35, secretly bought her tickets to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London and decided to break the news in a magical way.

Eva Loren Lyth is surprised with tickets to Warner Bros. Studio Tour. | SWNS

As the family headed to the car, Jamie threw a wrapped-up Hogwarts uniform onto the bonnet while Danielle gasped and pointed to the trees, claiming she’d seen an owl carrying the parcel.

A video captured on their home’s doorbell camera shows the moment the package landed, and Eva’s delighted reaction as she opened the parcel, believing it was her official invitation to the wizarding world.

The family then set off on a four-hour drive to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, with Eva eagerly asking, “Are we there yet?” the entire way.

Danielle from Lancashire, said: “She looked up and said, ‘It fell from the sky!'. Her little face just lit up, she was convinced the owl had dropped it.

“She was so excited, she couldn’t stop asking, ‘When will we get there?’ the whole four-hour drive down. She didn’t want to leave – we stayed until 7pm!

"Hermione is her absolute favourite, so this was a dream come true.”

The couple now plan to take her to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in the U.S. for an even bigger magical adventure.