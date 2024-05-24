Johanita Dogbey: Police pull blade from pocket of man jailed for life for murder of ‘beautiful, caring’ woman
A man has been jailed for life with a minimum 32-year term for a series of random, violent attacks which culminated in the murder of a woman.
Mohammed Nur, 34, attacked and killed 31-year-old Johanita Dogbey as she walked in Stockwell Park Walk in Brixton, South London on May 1 2023. Nur attacked her from behind. She died at the scene.
Two days earlier he had carried out three assaults in the space of five minutes in the Brixton area. The attacks took place between 11.25pm and 11.29pm on April 29. On each occasion Nur walked up to his victim and slashed their cheek with a sharp implement before walking off.
Nur, of Bond Way, Vauxhall, was arrested by officers following a stop and search in Brixton Hill. He was interviewed by police about all four offences. He refused to answer any questions put to him by the police, said Scotland Yard.
Detectives had recovered the weapon used in the attack on Johanita after it had been discarded as Nur had fled the scene. Forensic examination revealed traces of Johanita’s blood on it, alongside Nur’s DNA on a piece of fabric used to hold the weapon together.
Nur, was sentenced to life with a minimum 32-year term at the Old Bailey on Thursday May 23. In a statement read out to the court, Johanita’s father said: “Johanita passing, so violently, has left a big hole in our lives and a massive hole in our hearts. It wasn’t her time to go.”
