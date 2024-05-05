Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Video shows huge queues as hundreds of people flocked to Diddly Squat Farm following the release of the new series of Clarkson's Farm.

The farm rose to fame in the Amazon Prime Video show after former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson, 64, bought 1,000 acres of land in Oxfordshire.

After the premiere of the third series, people queued for the farm shop in the sunshine. A staff member said it is the busiest they’ve been since last summer. The car park was declared full by 1pm and vehicles were turned away.

Anna, Sarah and Remi, originally from Minnesota, were visiting Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm for Remi’s birthday.

Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm draws massive queues.

One of the girls joked: "We got in line about ten minutes ago. We expect to get into an episode of the show while we're in the queue."