This video More videos

A grieving woman said she was horrified to discover piles of discarded human ashes seemingly dumped on land at a crematorium.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie Hughson shared a video (click to play above) of what she described as a ‘disrespectful’ and horrifying’ sight - of discarded ashes ‘dumped’ in a crematorium ground. Mrs Hughson said she was left distressed after witnessing the disturbing piles of ashes abandoned on the grass verges - which appeared to be scattered without thought or respect for the person who has passed away.

‘Mass grave’

The support worker said: “Seeing the ashes in the cemetery like that upset us deeply; it was a bit like seeing a mass grave.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashes at Carleton Cemetery and Crematorium. | National World

Mrs Hughson, who had been at the cemetery to visit her late nanna in the Rose Garden and her late baby boy in the baby garden, said the ashes had been abandoned near the remembrance plaques.

She said: “My mum came with me and she was in tears. My mum is 80, and said she couldn’t imagine living her life and then ending up on top of the ground and not even scattered with care.”

Blackpool Council which runs Carleton Crematorium apologised for the distress caused and said it would be writing to local funeral directors to ask them to offer guidance to grieving relatives scattering ashes. Mr Hughson said the impact of what they saw has left them unable unable to return and pay their respects to their lost loved ones.

She said: “What we saw was really distressing I am not sure I can return to Carleton Crematorium despite having family there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashes at Carleton Cemetery and Crematorium. | National World

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “A number of families have small tributes to their loved ones in the area, where ashes are strewn.

“We are sorry for any distress caused. However, members of the public can and do scatter their own family members' ashes at this location, and that would seem to have been what happened on this occasion.

“We can assure people who may be visiting loved ones that the ashes have now been carefully and respectfully strewn out more, and we will send a reminder to our local funeral directors to provide guidance to families regarding the scattering of ashes.