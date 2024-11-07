Horrifying video shows man shooting rocket launcher fireworks at people in 'scenes like Star Wars'
The hooded thug was captured on camera dangerously shooting at least 50 fireworks towards people in a city centre last Friday.
Men can be seen running for cover in the distance as bright red blasts flash from the end of the makeshift weapon. The person wielding the firework 'gun' is shown running down the street indiscriminately shooting in all directions and it's unclear whether anyone was injured.
West Midlands Police said three people were arrested and officers later seized illegal fireworks from a van in the Handsworth area of Birmingham.
Two men, aged 18 and 19, and a 17-year-old boy were detained after fireworks were also launched at officers and police cars. The worrying video was obtained by the Birmz Is Grime blog and has since been viewed nearly 200,000 times on social media.
Social media users compared the alarming scenes to Star Wars and it is believed to be part of ongoing 'firework wars' which now happen each year. Katherine Alessi said: "Is he really walking around a uk street with a launcher? Firstly why and secondly how? Where’s police?
Tim Cannon added: "These firework wars are happening each year now and they try to outdo each other - someone is going to end up seriously hurt or dead."
Liam Junior put: "This is why UK is going downhill. Lost man's doing stuff like this." Natzgreeneyez84 commented: "Mad dangerous! Imagion that hitting someone’s child or family member."
Chester added: "Where did u buy this? That's star wars not fireworks" while Jay Dawlish said: "Idiots. Where do you even get a firework rocket launcher.
"Definitely on the Dark Side. He's even dressed like Darth Vader." Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, fireworks offences and assaulting an officer.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, violent disorder and fireworks offences. A 19-year-old man was arrested for assaulting an officer and has been dealt with by community resolution.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We have made arrests and seized illegal fireworks after further disorder in Birmingham city centre.
"Overnight, groups launched fireworks in the street and from buildings, with some aiming towards police officers and police vehicles. Officers were stationed around Bagot Street and Staniforth Street and a dispersal order was introduced.
"We took tough action - including using stop and search powers - to protect the public. Using our police drones, we identified suspects in the disorder who were believed to be throwing fireworks.
"While officers were patrolling in Handsworth yesterday, they spotted a man selling fireworks from the back of his van.
"Further checks revealed his storage licence was expired and we seized both the van and fireworks. Officers are now investigating to see if this is linked to the disorder in Birmingham. The van was also seized.
“We won't tolerate such appalling behaviour which we know is frightening for people and puts them at risk of harm.
"We have an investigation team reviewing footage and we will seek to prosecute anyone involved.
"We'll have another tough focused policing operation in place today, and over the coming days, to keep our communities safe."