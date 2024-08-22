This video More videos

Watch the moment two drug smugglers leap from a powerboat and swim towards shore in an attempt to evade arrest - with officers later discovering a £39m cocaine haul hidden under a tarpaulin in the hull of the boat.

On June 24, Bruce Knowles, 55, from Dereham, and Ferhat Gumrukguoglu, 31, from the Netherlands, were travelling near the East Benacre Broads, Suffolk in a rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB).

The pair initially failed to stop when a Border Force cutter approached the boat. Gumrukguoglu jumped from the vessel and swam towards the shore, with Knowles restarting the engines and attempting to flee.

Bruce Knowles (L), 55, from Dereham, and Ferhat Gumrukguoglu (R), 31, from the Netherlands. | National Crime Agency

After a short pursuit, the boat was grounded on the beach and officers moved in to arrest Knowles, after he also jumped overboard to try and escape. Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Police pursued Gumrukguoglu after he fled from the beach and arrested him later that day in Wrentham.

The boat was towed to a harbour in Lowestoft where it was searched by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers, who found the haul of drugs - 350 kilograms of cocaine, worth an estimated £39 million - hidden under tarpaulin. Investigators believe Knowles and Gumrukguoglu travelled towards French waters to pick up the drugs from a larger ship, before bringing them back to the UK.