Rob and Chris, who run ‘The Straight To Video - 80s Video Shop' in Derbyshire, wanted to recreate the feeling of going to the video shop on Fridays and Saturdays to pick out a film.

The owners of a Derbyshire video shop museum say people are travelling from as far as the US to enjoy the 1980s experience of picking out a VHS Tape. Rob Lane, 50, and Chris Annable, 48, run 'The Straight To Video - 80s Video Shop' in Alfreton which features nearly 1,000 original VHS Tapes.

Having both grown up in the 1980s, the pair were inspired to create a museum where people could browse VHS Tapes, look at vintage movie posters and even play on retro arcade machines.

The 'Straight To Video - 80s Video Shop' in Alfreton, Derbyshire also has a fully decorated 80s themed bedroom visitors can experience. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

Rob, of Loscoe, Derbyshire, previously collected original VHS tapes - which have gone into the museum - but hundreds of them have also been donated by the public. However, you are unable to rent them and can only look at them so you can "see what things were like back in the 1980s".

Chris, of South Normanton, Derbyshire, and Rob say that they think the museum, which is only open on weekends, is so popular because of “a combination of different things." This includes the 1980s having a big impact on pop culture, including the Netflix show 'Stranger Things' which is set in the time period.

Rob said, in the video above,: "We have people come from all over the country. We've even had people come to visit the shop from America - they heard about us from a YouTube video. The enthusiasm from people is fantastic.

“It's not something people expect to see, but once they step through the door they get taken back to the video shops, where they used to spend loads of their time. The physical media side has been lost for quite some time and now people are wanting to hold the VHS tapes."

You can visit the museum’s website here .

