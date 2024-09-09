This video More videos

Watch bodycam footage of the moment officers chase a drug dealer - after he jumped from his vehicle, leaving it running and failing to put the handbrake on - before a sock containing 22 bags of cocaine falls from his pocket during his arrest.

On May 18, officers were on patrol when they spotted a black Kia they thought was acting suspicious. Following a pursuit, the driver, Naim Mehmetaj, stopped on Columbine Road in Ely but then ran towards Abbots Way, where he was arrested after a foot chase. During the arrest, a sock, containing £230 in cash and 22 bags of cocaine, fell out of his pocket.