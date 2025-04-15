CCTV shows off-duty private hire driver following woman before he raped her

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been found guilty of raping a woman after following her as she walked home from a party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Hayelom, an off-duty private hire driver, targeted the victim after he saw her walking along Dewsbury Road, in Beeston, Leeds shortly after 6am on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

CCTV showed him driving past and watching the victim from his vehicle before he parked up in Dewsbury Road and approached her on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He engaged her in conversation and then walked her into an alleyway at the side of the Poundland store, in Tunstall Road, where he raped her.

Daniel Hayelom: Off-duty private hire driver raped woman after following her when she left party

He walked off with the victim before leaving her and returning to his vehicle. The victim continued home and later disclosed the incident to others who contacted the police.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team launched an investigation, which included trawling CCTV in the area to trace the victim’s movements.

CCTV footage showed Hayelom following the victim in his taxi before approaching her on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle’s registration was identified, and he was arrested later that day. He was then forensically linked to the offence by DNA recovered from the victim.

He was subsequently charged with rape and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on October 26, 2023.

The victim, aged in her forties, had been drinking at the party and the prosecution case was that she was too drunk to consent to any sexual activity.

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, Hayelom has been convicted by unanimous jury verdict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old of Clyde Approach, Armley, is due to be sentenced on Friday May 2.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Hayelom targeted the victim as someone he saw as being vulnerable at the time. He could have helped her to get home safely but instead he chose to prey on her for his own gratification.

“His actions have had a significant traumatic impact on the victim, and we commend her for the courage and mental fortitude she has shown during the investigation and the court process that has resulted in his conviction.

“We hope she can find some degree of comfort in seeing him held criminally accountable for what he did to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Women and girls should be safe to live their lives free from the fear of violence and harassment, and we remain fully committed to working alongside our partner agencies to make the county a safer place. Taking dangerous offenders like Hayelom off the streets will always remain a key part of our work to keep women and girls safe.

“Our professional and sensitive handling of this investigation should help to demonstrate to others how seriously we will always treat offences of this nature."