Dangerous drug driver jailed after failed attempt to evade officers in police chase
Watch as Reece Newman - a 'dangerous' driver - tries to get away from police. After driving over a grass verge to avoid a stop-stick, Newman is shown leading officers on a dangerous pursuit down country lanes in poor weather, putting innocent members of the public at risk.
Dangerous driver denied being in the car
He manages to lose the pursuing police car briefly by forcing his way between two vehicles being driven by members of the public - and then abandons his vehicle. He later claims he wasn't driving the car - and is heard in the video saying ‘I haven’t been in the f***ing car, bruv, stop telling me I’ve been in a car.” He was then detained and arrested by firearms officers, after a police dog and his handler managed to track from the car to where Newman was a few streets away.
‘High risk offender’ off the road
Reece Newman, aged 33, from Milton Keynes, was jailed for two years and disqualified from driving for five years following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 15 May. He had previously been found to be driving over 100mph without insurance, while over the limit of both cocaine and cannabis. He had already been subject to a three-year disqualification at the time.
Investigating officer Sergeant Tyrone Powell, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am glad that Newman has been imprisoned following these two incidents. He will have plenty of time to reflect on his actions and the danger that he caused to the public from his prison cell.”
