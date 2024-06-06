D-Day 80: Oscar-winning D-Day war film streaming for free for limited amount of time
and live on Freeview channel 276
Saving Private Ryan is streaming for free on Channel 4 for the next 19 days.
The 1998 D-Day war film, directed by Stephen Spielberg won five Academy Awards, including best director. The film has a 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating.
Set in 1944 in Normandy, France during WW2, it follows a group of soldiers, led by Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks), on a mission to find Private Francis Ryan (Matt Damon) and bring him home safely after his three brothers have been killed. The film also features Tom Sizemore, Vin Diesel and Paul Giamatti.
When is the anniversary of D-Day?
June 6 2024 will mark 80 years since D-Day - the largest seaborne invasion in history and the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe.
What events will be held in the UK to commemorate D-Day?
On June 6 2024 at 2pm, the Royal British Legion will host a Remembrance Service to mark 80 years since D-Day within the grounds of the National Memorial Arboretum near Lichfield, Staffordshire. The Arboretum will be open as normal on the day and visitors are welcome to come and watch the service.
