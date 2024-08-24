Shocking CCTV shows moment two cars crash onto pavement narrowly missing café customers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shocking CCTV shows the moment two cars careered onto a pavement just metres away from café customers who were sitting outside.
The footage from Simple Food and Coffee in Buckhurst in Essex, shows the cars, thought to be a silver Mercedes B-Class and a red Jaguar, crashing onto the pavement. Frightened customers are seen jumping from their seats as the cars mount the pavement - with some running to help the drivers.
Police confirmed they were called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision in Queens Road in Buckhurst at 1.25pm on August 19. Thankfully, no-one was hurt.
A video taken by café manager Serhat Ayaz of the aftermath of the crash shows uprooted paving slabs and damage to a parked car.
Mr Ayaz said: "I was serving coffee and I heard a big noise. It's a busy road and I'm so glad nobody was hurt because seconds before a lady with babies had come to the shop."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.