Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Video shows Britain’s oldest dancer, who turned 103 on May 7, dancing at her ballet barre.

Dinkie Flowers, born in 1921, has been dancing since the age of three and still practices almost every day. She studied at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and went on to ice skate all over the world. Dinkie has danced in front of the Royal Family in Baghdad and she performed for Prince Phillip at an Ice Gala in Paris in 1952. She made her first TV debut on the BBC’s ‘The Greatest Dancer’ in 2020 aged 98.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mum-of-one and grandmother-of-four from Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, plans to celebrate her birthday in style with her carer Lesley Tomlinson, friends and old pupils she has taught in dance classes over the years.

Britain's oldest dancer, Dinkie Flowers, 103, who practices every day.

Lesley says Dinkie still does her dancing every Friday and one hour ‘keep fit and dance’ classes three days each week.

She said: “Dinkie still doesn’t take any medication, doesn’t wear glasses or hearing aids, all she has is short term memory loss. She looks exactly the same and the girls who come and see her can’t believe how mobile she is. Dinkie had one pupil who started dancing with her when she was just three - she is 50 now, and still comes to dance with Dinkie for about an hour every week.”