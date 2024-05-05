Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Britain’s Got Talent’s act’s acrobatic stunt went wrong on the latest episode of the show (May 4).

Acrobatic group Serbat Troupe attempted a stunt where a man performed a one-handed handstand on another man’s head while he climbed up and down a ladder. The man walking up the ladder began to struggle and the handstanding man jumped off and landed on the floor.

Judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli screamed with fear. Amanda said: "End it there, end it there!" The group continued and completed the stunt, and got four yeses from the judges.