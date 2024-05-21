Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as dad James tells his son George, “Don’t hit it too hard”, before he is accidentally hit between the legs.

A dad had a close call during a golf lesson when his son took a huge swing with the club and hit him straight between the legs.

Web-developer James Kam-Radcliffe, 44, was giving his son George, six, some tips at crazy golf on Torquay seafront on May 19. George, who had just scored a hole in one, took a big swing but hit his dad between the legs. Although the hit looks like it could cause a lot of pain, wife and mum Hannah, 42, a lecturer, explained it was a near miss and James wasn't hurt.

George accidentally hits his dad James between the legs at crazy golf.

