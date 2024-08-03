This video More videos

Video shows the aftermath after a black Audi TT appeared to have smashed into a bollard and bounced off it near a popular landmark.

A £40k sports car was left with its bumper hanging off and both headlights smashed, after it crashed into a bollard at a bridge entrance. An eyewitness - who wished to remain anonymous - said the driver and their passenger got out unscathed and no ambulances had attended the scene - as police dealt with the aftermath (click to play video above).

The 2016 Audi TT had been heading along the north side of Albert Bridge in Battersea, London. Police and fire services attended the scene at 2.20pm on 02 August, 2024, and cordoned the entire bridge off.