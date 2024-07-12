Adorable rare Sumatran tiger cub practises roar during first outing at the zoo
Adorable footage shows Zaza - a very rare tiger cub - rolling around and practising her roar at Manor Wildlife Park. Born on 25th May, the Sumatran tiger cub, marking a momentous occasion as the first tiger cub to be born in a zoo in Wales.
The Sumatran tiger, one of the world's most endangered tiger subspecies, faces severe threats from habitat loss and poaching. Zaza's arrival brings renewed focus to the importance of protecting these majestic creatures and their natural habitats.
Rick Newton, the Animal Manager at Manor Wildlife Park, expressed his excitement and pride, saying, "We are overjoyed to welcome Zaza to our family. Zaza's arrival is a beacon of hope for the conservation of Sumatran tigers, and we are committed to ensuring she grows up healthy and strong."
The birth was monitored closely by the park's veterinary and animal care teams to ensure both mother and cub received the best possible care. Zaza has been thriving under the watchful eye of her mother, Terima, and the two have been bonding beautifully since the birth.
Visitors to Manor Wildlife Park will now have the opportunity to see Zaza as she begins to venture out of her den and explore her surroundings.
