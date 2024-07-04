Location, location, location in Leicester Square makes The Londoner special

Looking for a great place to stay in London? Our occasional guide provides an insight into the best hotels in the best locations for your interests - iconic sights, entertainment, culture, markets, shopping and more

The Londoner, Leicester Square

Why stay there?

It’s 8am in one of the most iconic areas of central London and I’m taking an early morning swim before breakfast and a morning of sightseeing.

Afternoon tea is a treat in The Stage’s Champagne bar

The luxurious pool and sumptuous spa forms one of the many underground floors at the ‘super boutique’ hotel The Londoner.

If you want to explore the West End, it’s perfect. It’s a place to pick for a very special visit. Pop across the square to watch a film at the Odeon cinema; view the art at the National Portrait Gallery, just steps away; feed the pigeons in Trafalgar Square a short walk away; browse hundreds of shops along nearby Regent Street or Covent Garden and in the evening the city’s theatreland is at your feet as are some of London’s top restaurants, including those in Chinatown and Soho. Download the Visit London app and you’ll also be able to follow the interactive Scenes in the Square bronze statue trail. It’s fun and free. Take selfies with Bugs Bunny, Laurel and Hardy, Mary Poppins, Mr Bean and Paddington.

What’s the hotel like?

Modern, upmarket and opulent. The flamboyant design is eye-catching in every direction. There are 16 floors with 350 rooms and suites, six eateries and bars, including a rooftop terrace and The Retreat spa, not to mention meeting spaces and a ballroom. It nevertheless has an intimate atmosphere in all of the spaces.

The Retreat pool and spa is a city-based treat (photo: Andrew Beasley Photography)

Our corner suite was stylish, with nice touches such as a brolly and opera glasses to borrow. But the star of the show for me was the high-tech loo! Not only does the toilet lid rise when you open the door, the seat is heated and you can save your personal settings. Now that’s what I call luxury.

What makes it special?

Undoubtedly, the central location is invaluable for sightseeing. But it is simply a beautiful place to hang out. Another special touch is the private lounge for guests. A quiet space to read, work, enjoy a drink or just relax away from the public areas of the hotel.

Afternoon tea anyone?

Relaxing in The Residence is a privilege for guests (photo: Andrew Beasley Photography)

Not only did I have a timer for my tea brewing, but I had the choice of flavours crafted by no less than The East India Company, granted a Royal Charter by Queen Elizabeth I in 1600, and most known for its worldwide search for exotic foods and spices around the world. I chose Golden Tips as it was “hand-cut with golden scissors and collected in a golden pot and dried naturally on a velvet cloth”. Brewing time is 4 minutes. Other choices included Royal Breakfast, gifted to King Charles II, Pedro Orange Pekoe or Assam Hattalli among others. Crustless sandwich squares were filled with smoked salmon and Devon crab, lemon-roasted Norfolk chicken, tea-smoked cured beef, duck egg mayonnaise and baby cucumber. Warm scones followed plus, exquisite cakes, accompanied by a glass of English sparkling wine Gusbourne Brut Reserve from The Stage Champagne bar where we sat on the ground floor. I’d thoroughly recommend this experience.

