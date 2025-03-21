Saving the best till last - a hackneyed phrase, and a song to boot - but one which perfectly summed up our stay at The Runnymede on Thames, the latest addition to Warner Hotels' considerable adults-only collection of venues.

The arguable jewel in the crown on this superb Surrey stay was the Café Chapeau show, a fantastic farewell night melange of theatre and songs with pitch-perfect multi-harmonies from the hotel's own Warner Theatre Group. I would say this would not be out of place on a high-end cruise ship, or the West End even, such was the quality of the performance.

This was the perfect finale to what had been a wonderful four days of eat, drink, relax, engage, repeat, with indulgence being the salient word.

The Runnymede is a very popular venue favoured by many Warner stalwarts who have difficulty in walking large distances or up flights of stairs. With two lifts serving just two storeys, several guests told me of their decision to come back here time and time again, and it's not hard to see why for other reasons too.

The Runnymede on Thames Hotel

Situated on the bank of the Thames and just a 15-20 minute walk from the historic site of the Magna Carta signing in 1215, it's a picture-postcard idyll, with swans, ducks and other waterfowl and river wildlife vying for your attention as you munch on your muesli in the morning.

So segueing nicely into dining, the venue has two restaurants; the Market Kitchen which is a help yourself buffet for both your included breakfast and evening meals, or there's the Brasserie 32, which is waiter service. You can choose which you prefer or a combination of the two and at no extra cost at the time of booking.

Both venues provide excellent fare, with sumptuous starters, marvellous mains and delicious desserts with something to tempt all tastebuds. Expect to pay in the region of £24 upwards for a bottle of wine, around £5.50 for a pint and around £10 for a cocktail, not forgetting there is a discretionary 10 per cent service charge added to the bill.

Just like the rest of the hotel, our Deluxe bedroom was a triumph of decor and thoroughly inviting, with a large flatscreen TV, tea and coffee making facilities, a fridge and an Alexa device for telling you the weather, waking you up and answering all your questions, and a luxury walk-in shower was just the ticket after a hard day's...er....relaxing!

The Brasserie 32 restaurant at The Runnymede on Thames Hotel

Like all Warner Hotels, entertainment and leisure activities are mostly all included in the price, so you can indulge in swimming with an indoor pool complete with sauna and steam rooms and a whirlpool. Excitingly there is also an outdoor pool (with bar) open in the warmer months, as well as rifle shooting, archery, a laser pistol competition and all manner of other free daily activities including neon abstract painting, coffee art (I 'mocha' you not!), pilates, dance fit, yoga and riverside walks to mention but a few.

Or if you want to push the boat out (sorry, couldn't resist) the Runnymede also runs sailing trips along the Thames from its own private jetty at an additional cost, though these had not yet started on my visit.

We enjoyed the gin tasting experience where, under the expert tutelage and pouring prowess of head barman Kieran, we were treated to myriad different gin flavours, mixers and botanicals to enhance the experience. At £17.50 a head and a good (hic!) eight shots of gin this was excellent value for the booze alone, not to mention our host's knowledgeable, amusing and laidback presenting style. Wine-tasting (£20) and cocktail-making (£17.50) sessions were also available during our stay.

If you fancy that extra bit of luxury, you can treat yourself with a visit to The hotel's award-winning spa, which offers a plethora of perfect pampering experiences. I enjoyed a thoroughly relaxing and invigorating Drift Away top-to-toe massage under the expert hands of Alex, while my wife Karen relaxed with a revitalising Power Breakfast facial courtesy of Jodie.

A Deluxe room at The Runnymede on Thames Hotel

Afternoon tea is a must here at Runnymede. With scenic window views over the Thames, enjoy your scrumptious sandwich platter, cake extravaganza and freshly baked scones with your choice of tea - just be prepared to ask for a doggy bag to finish of your sweet treats later in your room with a cuppa!

If you want to stretch your legs a little (if only to burn off the cupcake calories) the town of Egham is just a 10-minute stroll, and for those in search of a bigger retail therapy experience, the Ali G home town of Staines is about 20 minutes' walk along the river bank. The hotel also runs a return coach trip to Windsor for £10pp - perfect for those who have not come by car or who like to enjoy a liquid lunch.

The evening's entertainment fare in the Live Lounge (there are also other performances elsewhere in the hotel) was first rate, with tribute act Essentially Elton taking us down the Yellow Brick Road on our first night, followed by an amazing Annie Lennox act, Yourythmics, on the second evening, with all the songs you would expect and wish to hear. Britain's Got Talent star Jamie Lee Harrison got people on the dancefloor as the third headliner before the dramatic finale night, courtesy of the aforementioned Warner Theatre Group.

A fantastic, fun-packed four days, in a historic and beautiful corner of the UK, which alas passed all too quickly. Two-night breaks at The Runnymede on Thames start from £309pp based on 12/05/25 and from £449pp for three nights based on 16/05/25.

The Market Kitchen is the alternative self-serve restaurant at the hotel

Two-night Unwind Spa Breaks at The Runnymede on Thames start from £414pp, based on 09/06/25. For more details or to book, visit www.warnerleisurehotels.co.uk/hotels/the-runnymede-on-thames

Holiday Extras

With a bit of a long drive (for me!) down to Runnymede, we made it easier on ourselves by breaking up our journey plus added to our break with a thoroughly relaxing stay at the Hilton Garden Inn at Birmingham Airport with Holiday Extras.

While we weren’t flying this time, Holiday Extras is the market leader in UK airport parking, hotels, lounges, and transfers – and last year its customers saved an average of £196 per trip by booking their airport parking in advance.

Booking an Airport Hotel with Parking means you can enjoy more holiday with less hassle. Plus with Flextras, if you need to cancel or amend you can without charge. One night’s accommodation and parking with Self Park at the Hilton Garden Inn is available for £224.00 based on arrival on 10th May 2025.

For more information and to book, visit HolidayExtras.com or call 0800 316 5678.