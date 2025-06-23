Stagecoach confirms new fares for customers in Northamptonshire

Stagecoach proudly serving communities

Changes reflect rising costs of running bus services. Fares pay for day-to-day running of services, continued investment in new buses and other customer improvements. Stagecoach bus app now offers simplified ticket selection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach Midlands, part of the UK’s largest bus operator, has confirmed changes to bus fares from Sunday 29th June.

The money from fares goes towards paying for the day-to-day running of services as well as investing in new buses and other customer improvements. It also covers additional costs including paying government taxes, which support public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Northamptonshire, single fares will be either £2.75 or £3. Increases will be seen across day, week and 4 weekly travel.

By March 2026, Stagecoach will have added an additional 500 electric buses to its fleet, bringing the total to 1,083 zero-emission buses. The company is also investing in a more user-friendly app and website, enabling customers to buy digital single and return tickets in advance. This will reduce the need for paper tickets, speed up boarding times, and contribute to a more sustainable environment.

Mark Whitelocks, Managing Director for Stagecoach Midlands, said: “Bus travel continues to offer exceptional value for money, and our fares remain an affordable, sustainable choice for our customers. Stagecoach has a strong track record of providing some of the most competitive ticket prices in the UK, and we remain committed to keeping travel costs as low as possible.

For more information on our fares and ticketing visit:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering & Corby > https://www.stagecoachbus.com/service-updates/serviceupdatesarticle?SituationId=ID-13/06/2025-09:16:12:217