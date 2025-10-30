North Northamptonshire drivers urged not to wait for car’s MOT to check tyres

As October’s Tyre Safety Month draws to a close, drivers in North Northamptonshire are being urged to check their car’s tyres all year round – and not delay until its MOT is due.

Protyre Autocare, which has garages in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough, is urging drivers to remember ACT – Air pressure, Condition and Tread – when checking their car’s tyres, and to examine them regularly.

It comes as a survey shows that more than a third of drivers delay replacing their car’s tyres until they're told it could fail its MOT - risking their safety, a fine and points on their licence.

The poll of 2,007 UK drivers - uncovered by Bridgestone and revealed by Protyre - revealed that 37 per cent delay upgrading their tyres until they're told their car won't pass its annual check.

● Garry Mantle from tyre suppliers and fitters Protyre Autocare, which is urging drivers not to wait until their car fails its MOT to replace tyres

This means that, between MOTs, motorists could be driving around on illegal tyres – risking a £2,500 fine and three penalty points per tyre, as well as creating a safety risk.

Of those surveyed who delayed buying new tyres, 40 per cent said they only thought of replacing them when they saw the results of their MOT test, while 23 per cent said the risks associated with dangerous tyres was something they’d never thought of.

Garry Mantle, technical trainer for Protyre, said: “If your tyres are cut, damaged or worn, they could create a risk to your safety on the road – and, if you’re pulled over by the police, you could be fined, get points on your licence, and you could even lose your licence.

“Being caught with two illegal tyres could mean six penalty points – enough to lose your licence for a new driver – while a full set of illegal tyres could result in 12 penalty points, which is enough for even a driver with no previous endorsements on their licence to be disqualified.

Garry Mantle from Protyre Autocare shows how to perform the 20p test to check a tyre’s tread depth

“We’re urging people to think about their tyres between MOTs – tyre safety is easy to check and should be on drivers’ minds all year round.”

An easy way to check tread depth is by doing the 20p test – a simple process using a 20p coin.

To do the 20p test, insert a 20p coin into the main tread grooves of the tyre. If the outer band of the coin is covered, the tread depth is legal – but if it is visible, the tyre may be illegal and should be checked by a professional urgently. The legal tread depth to pass an MOT is 1.6mm.

Drivers can get free tyre safety checks and advice at Protyre’s garages in Kettering – Selecta Tyre - Team Protyre in Eskdaill Street and Montagu Street.

Free tyre checks are also available at Corby Tyres in Cockerell Road, Corby, and Wellingborough Tyres on Leyland Trading Estate, Wellingborough. For more information, visit www.protyre.co.uk/garage-services/free-tyre-check