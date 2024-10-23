Jet2holidays winter sun: The best destinations to brighten your mood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A study of more than 2,000 people by the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays, highlighted that over half of Brits (54%) say their mood worsens during winter, which they attributed to a lack of sunshine, plus shorter and colder days.

In turn, almost half of the population (44%) support the removal of daylight savings, with only one in 10 (11%) keen on the idea of keeping it in place, as people stated it is “an outdated tradition” and they’d love “more sun in winter”.

It’s unsurprising, as throughout December 2023 the UK experienced less than one hour a day of sunshine1. Additionally, the looming autumn budget is causing spirits to deteriorate further after Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s warnings that October 30 will be “painful” for people.

However, all is not lost, as data from Jet2holidays reveals that people are prioritising booking a getaway around the October payday to counteract all the doom and gloom.

Holidaymakers said the additional sunshine would help improve their mood and give them something to look forward to as payday for many falls at the perfect time - just two days before daylight saving time kicks in and less than a week before Labour’s first budget.

In response to increased demand, Jet2holidays has curated a list of destinations where more sunshine comes easily, with great winter deals for jet setters looking to book themselves a well-deserved break in the sun.

Canary Islands

It’s well-known that the Canaries are blessed with year-round sunshine, with Lanzarote and Tenerife enjoying a great climate for winter sun. With average temperature maximums sitting at around 24°C, 22°C and 21°C from November to January respectively plus eight hours of daylight and six hours of sunshine every day – both destinations will be a very popular choice with holidaymakers.

Sample packages

Jet2holidays - Canary Islands, Lanzarote, Playa Blanca, 4 star Sandos Papagayo, 7 nights all-inclusive plus, departing from Edinburgh on 7th December.

Price: £649 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays - Canary Islands, Tenerife, Costa Adeje, 3 star Playaolid Suites And Apartments, 7 nights all-inclusive, departing from Belfast International on 10th December.

Price: £599 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Morocco

Throughout November, December and January, Marrakech will experience ten hours of daylight and seven hours of sunshine daily, with average temperature maximums hovering around 22°C. Meanwhile, in Agadir daily temperatures in November can reach 25°C, with the mercury reaching 22°C in both December and January – however, the destination will get an average of nine sunshine hours in November and December. Morocco is a destination set to capture many winter sun seekers.

Sample packages

Jet2holidays - Morocco, Marrakech, 4+ star Barcelo Palmeraie, 7 nights half-board, departing from Glasgow on 29th November.

Price: £539 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays - Morocco, Agadir, 3 star Hotel Argana, 7 nights half-board, departing from London Stansted on 1st December.

Price: £319 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Madeira

Situated off the north coast of Africa, Madeira’s climate is similar to coastal California2 and the destination offers warm weather in November with six daily sunshine hours throughout the month and average temperatures of 22°C.

Sample package

Jet2holidays – Portugal, Madeira, 3 star Hotel Dorisol Florasol, 7 nights bed & breakfast, departing from Newcastle International on 16th December.

Price: £649 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Cyprus

Cyprus will feel warm when the sun shines for seven hours a day throughout November and six hours a day in December and January. Average daily maximums across the destination reach 23°C in November too, dropping slightly to 19°C in December. There’s also a lovely bloom of greenery this time of year, which will make it feel a little different to the gorgeous summer weather.

Sample package

Jet2holidays – Cyprus, Paphos, 3 star Dionysos Central Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast, departing from Leeds Bradford on 30th November.

Price: £369 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Turkey

Experiencing seven hours of sunshine daily throughout November, Antalya is a wonderful destination to visit with the mercury hitting up to 20°C on average throughout the month. It’s a great time for outdoor activities and exploring the region.

Sample package

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Antalya, Lara Beach, 4 star Eftalia Ocean Resort And Spa, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Liverpool John Lennon on 22nd November.

Price: £329 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Malta

Malta is a popular choice for people looking to escape the cold weather for some winter sun. Average daily temperatures can reach 21°C in November, while in December it sits around 18°C. The island will receive between five to six hours of daily sunshine throughout the winter months too.

Sample package

Jet2holidays – Malta, Silema, 3 star The Plaza and Plaza Regency Hotel And Apartments, 7 nights bed & breakfast, departing from Bristol on 21st November.

Price: £579 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

A spokesperson said: “The clocks going back signals the start of winter and it can often seem a bit dark and gloomy. This year is clearly no different, however, with payday weekend falling at the same time as daylight savings, we’re seeing that people are planning to book a holiday in the sunshine and escape from the cold and wet UK weather.

“Our research shows us that people experience a lack of sleep (33%), low moods (31%) and feeling irritable (24%) as a direct result of reduced daylight during winter, but with 98% understanding how important sunshine is for their wellbeing almost half (42%) said they would be turning to holidays to claim back their sunshine.

“We know people experience a positive impact on their wellbeing when taking a holiday with respondents telling us the warmer weather, blue skies, less rain and spending time outside were the top things they miss during the darker months.

“We’re expecting a payday rush this October and there are some great deals available. We know that these savings, coupled with our fantastic choice will see the best hotels and best deals sell fast.”

Thanks to a new sale, holidaymakers looking to escape the wet and cold can enjoy £50 off per person on ALL award-winning Jet2holidays that depart between now and December 31st 2024, with customers who have a MyJet2 account enjoying £60 off per person. To sign up for a MyJet2 account, customers just need to visit: https://www.jet2holidays.com/myjet2.

This means that couples can save £100 if they book a holiday due to travel between today and the end of the year via the Jet2holidays website or contact centre (£120 off for MyJet2 members) and a family of four can save £200 (£240 off for MyJet2 members).

In addition to these fantastic savings with Jet2holidays, holidaymakers can also save on Jet2.com flights, as the leading leisure airline is offering 15% off all flights due to travel between today and December 31st 2024 too.

*All prices correct at the time of issue. For further information and booking, please visit www.jet2holidays.com