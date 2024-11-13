Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launch holidays from London Luton Airport for Summer 25

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have today revealed the latest stage in their expansion, with award-winning flights and holidays launching from London Luton Airport for Summer 25 – which becomes their 13th UK airport base.

The UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline have put 17 sunny destinations on sale across Europe, the Canary Islands, and the Mediterranean for Summer 25 with operations from the airport starting on 1st April 2025, when the first flight departs for Majorca.

Today’s announcement comes in response to strong demand for award-winning flights and Real Package Holidays from customers and independent travel agents across London, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire. The announcement further expands Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ footprint in the South of England and comes on the back of hugely successful launches across the UK in recent years, including at Bristol, Liverpool and more recently at Bournemouth.

This announcement means that holidaymakers and independent travel agents across the region can now benefit from the companies’ leisure flights and ATOL protected package holidays, as well as having the opportunity to experience the industry-leading customer service which has earned the companies the prestigious accolade of Which? Travel Brand of the Year for the past three years. In addition to that, Jet2.com has been recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider for the past nine years and Jet2holidays has been recognised as Which? Recommended Provider for the past six years.

Caption L to R: Jonathan Rayner - Chief Commercial Officer, London Luton Airport, Alberto Martin - Chief Executive Officer, London Luton Airport, Steve Heapy - CEO, Jet2 plc, and Ian Doubtfire, Business Development Director, Jet2.com.

For their first summer of operations from London Luton Airport, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have 430,000 seats on sale and will operate up to 36 weekly flights, including multiple weekly flights to popular destinations across the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Mainland Spain, Portugal and Turkey as well as weekly services to hotspots across Greece, Italy and Madeira (full list of destinations below). In addition, three destinations (Girona, Madeira and Verona) are exclusive from the airport base.

For Summer 25 two based brand-new Airbus A321neo aircraft will fly holidaymakers from London Luton Airport on their eagerly anticipated package holidays with Jet2holidays and leisure flights with Jet2.com.

The famous Jet2 VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com. Customers also get that very same VIP customer service along with 2-5 star accommodation, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection through a package holiday booked with the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays.

Customers travelling from London Luton Airport can book their Jet2holiday direct via the website, mobile app, by phoning the customer friendly Contact Centre, or alternatively through an independent travel agent. The tour operator’s award-winning travel agent team will be working in partnership with independent travel agents across the region to ensure they have all the knowledge they need to sell Jet2holidays package holidays and grow their businesses too.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ arrival at London Luton Airport represents significant investment for the region too. More than 125 new jobs will be created initially, with positions available across flight deck, cabin crew, engineering, and ground operations. To find out about joining the team, interested candidates can visit: https://www.jet2careers.com/

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are very excited to announce London Luton Airport as our 13th UK airport base today, further expanding our footprint and bringing our award-winning holidays and flights to even more customers. Customers and independent travel agents have been asking us to open at London Luton Airport for many years now, so we know how enormously popular this announcement will be. We have seen time and time again how popular our product is when we bring it to new customers, and we look forward to delivering our VIP customer service to holidaymakers from our newest airport base.”

He added: “This latest expansion reflects our strategy to be the UK’s leading and best leisure travel business and it underlines the confidence we have in our leisure travel product offering. As well as signalling great news for holidaymakers, today is also a major boost for the local economy as our significant investment includes the creation of over 125 jobs initially. We are looking forward to our first day of flying, when we can begin delighting customers with our flights and holidays, just like we do with millions of other customers across the UK every single year.”

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive at London Luton Airport, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Jet2, the UK’s leading package holiday provider, to London Luton Airport. The arrival of Jet2 is fantastic news for the millions of passengers who choose to fly from the airport each year and marks a major expansion of Jet2’s operations in the south of England. It will also create exciting new jobs for local people and new opportunities for our local supply chain that we already work so closely with. Next year is shaping up to be another bumper year for London Luton Airport and the addition of 17 exciting new routes on our departure boards, including three destinations that are exclusive to the airport, underlines our commitment to providing even greater choice as part of our simple and friendly passenger experience.”

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ Summer 25 Programme from London Luton Airport:

Mainland Spain

· Alicante - Up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday)

· Girona – Weekly Sunday services. A new and exclusive destination from London Luton Airport

· Reus – Up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday)

Canary Islands

· Fuerteventura - Weekly Sunday services.

· Gran Canaria - Up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)

· Lanzarote - Up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday)

· Tenerife - Up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Balearic Islands

· Ibiza - Up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)

· Majorca - Up to six weekly services (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Portugal

· Faro - Up to four weekly services (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday)

· Madeira - Weekly Monday services. A new and exclusive destination from London Luton Airport

Greece

· Crete (Heraklion) - Weekly Wednesday services.

· Rhodes - Weekly Saturday services.

· Zante - Weekly Wednesday services.

Turkey

· Antalya - Up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday)

· Dalaman - Up to two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday)

Italy

· Verona - Weekly Wednesday services. A new and exclusive destination from London Luton Airport