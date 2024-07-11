Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An England victory at the Euro finals would make history, delivering their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup triumph - here are the best last-minute flights from UK airports to watch the final in Berlin.

During the Euros tournament, German cities made up 4 of the top 5 trending search destinations on Skyscanner, and travel search engine Kayak also saw strong interest.

Now England have made it to the Euros final taking place on Sunday (14 July) and many football fans will be looking for last-minute flights to support the Three Lions.

To find a deal Skyscanner said: “The days immediately either side of any big sporting event will be the most expensive and will get cheaper the further out you go. Because some dates are more popular than others, prices will vary. Use Skyscanner’s ‘month view’ tool to compare to see if there’s a deal to be had by flying out a few days early or staying in your destination a bit longer if you can.

“And think outside the box! Different airports have different routes and driving a little bit further to a different airport could mean a more direct flight, or better prices. The same can be said for your destination. If you can fly to an airport a little further from the game, and travel to it via hire car or public transport, you could reduce your travel time as well as save money.”

An England victory at the Euro finals would rewrite history, delivering their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup triumph. (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg) | NationalWorld/Kim Mogg

According to Skyscanner fans can catch a flight from London to Krakow for £266 and hire a car for £18 totalling £284 or supporters can fly from London to Warsaw and hire a car to Berlin for a total of just £312.

Kayak said: “Since England’s win yesterday, at Kayak we’ve seen a noticeable increase in flight searches from the UK to Berlin for travel leading up to this Sunday, and prices appear to be reflecting the heightened interest in football fever. According to our latest data, the average cost for last-minute round-trip flights from the UK to Berlin this week is £508. Flights from airports in London appear to be slightly less, averaging around £435, where those flying from Birmingham can currently anticipate to pay the most, around £610.

“Finding last-minute flight deals to Berlin for this weekend may be challenging at this point. However, travellers can improve their chances by being flexible with their travel dates and airports and using free comparison tools like Kayak PriceCheck - just take a screenshot of a flight itinerary from any site, upload to the Kayak app, and we’ll compare the price against hundreds of sites to see if we can find you a better price.”

NationalWorld has put together a list of last-minute flights to watch England in the Euros from UK airports. Take a look at the list below.

London

According to FlightsFinder the cheapest option from London is to fly from London Gatwick at 20.20 on Saturday via Antalya in Turkey, arriving in Berlin at 11.20am on Sunday 14th. The return flight is 10.00am Monday from Berlin, via Palma de Mallorca to Stanstead. That’s £309 but the outbound leg is 14 hours with stopover and return almost 16 hours with stopover.

The best options in terms of a shorter flight time is to fly from Heathrow at 06.50am on Saturday morning with Austrian airlines, via Brussels. Arrives 11.50am (four hour flight). Return from Berlin at 07.50 with Lufthansa via Frankfurt, arriving Heathrow 10.40 am Monday morning (four hours 25 flight time). That’s £741 return.

Or, fly from Heathrow on Saturday at 9.05 am AM with Australian airlines, via Vienna, landing in Berlin at 14.20 ( four hours and 15 minutes total). Return from Berlin at 9.50am on Monday morning with Lufthansa via Munich. Arrives back at Heathrow at 12.50pm (a four hour flight). That’s currently £790.

Other flight deals include:

Economy flights from London Heathrow. Visiting 13th – 15th July, £730pp. Austrian Airlines LHR 06:00 – 14:20 BER. BER 19:45 – 08:20+1 LHR.

Economy flights from London Gatwick. Visiting 13th – 15th July, £1,313pp. Vueling Airlines. LGW 13:00 – 21:20 BER. BER 19:40 – 8:15+1 LGW

Newcastle

According to FlightsFinder the cheapest option is £749 return. Depart 18.55 on Saturday 13th, via Antalya, arriving Berlin 08.35 Sunday morning (12 hr, 40 min flight time). Return 06.20 Monday morning from Berlin, via Dusseldorf, arriving Newcastle 11.50am Monday. Flight time 6.5 hours. Cost is £749.

Quickest is £1,856 with KLM from Newcastle on Saturday afternoon at 17.30, via Amsterdam. Arrives Berlin 22.00 Saturday evening (3.5 hours). Return Monday morning 06.00am from Berlin, via Amsterdam. Arrives Newcastle 08.50 (3.50 flight tie). Cost £1,856.

Manchester

According to FlightsFinder the cheapest is £338 leaving Manchester at 18.45om on Saturday evening, via Zurich. Arrives Berlin the following day at 17.55 (22.10 flight time). Return Monday 15.25 from Berlin arrive 08.20 Tuesday morning to Manchester (17 hr 55 flight time). £338 return.

Other flight deals include:

Economy flights from Manchester. Visiting 12th – 15th July, £364pp. Lufthansa Airlines. MAN 17:45 – 8:05+1 BER. QQP 15:25 – 8:20+1 MAN

Birmingham

According to FlightsFinder the fastest is £928 return. Departs 09.10 on Saturday morning, via Frankfurt. Arrives Berlin 13.55 (3hr 45 flight time). Return from Berlin on Monday afternoon at 13.50 via Munich. Arrives Birmingham 16.55 (4hr 5 min flight time) All with Lufthansa.

Other flight deals include:

Economy flights from Birmingham. Visiting 12th – 15th July, £489pp. Easyjet Airlines. BHX 13:30 – 23:15 BER. BER 11:40 – 21:40 BHX

There are also economy flights from Bristol Airport visiting 12th – 15th July, £551pp. Easyjet Airlines. BRS 18:30 – 8:35+1 BER. BER 21:55– 16:45+1 BRS