East Midlands Airport flies with pride

East Midlands Airport (EMA) will be proudly flying rainbow flags and carrying out activities to support the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month this June.

The airport is also celebrating being '60 and fabulous' by lighting up its Air Traffic Control Tower, as well as being one of the sponsors of this year’s Notts Pride event.

Airport staff will be encouraged to ‘dress with pride’ every Friday in June to enter the weekend in bright clothing; get advice and support on issues that disproportionately affect people who are LGBTQIA+ at a special ‘fly with pride’ staff seminar; and take part in a Pride March at the airport on June 26 – exactly a month before the Notts Pride event.

Director of Customer Services and Planning Mike Grimes said: “We’re proud to join the global celebration of Pride Month – a time to honour the LGBTQIA+ community, reflect on the progress made toward equality, and reaffirm our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels safe, seen and welcome.

“Pride is more than a celebration; it's a reminder of the courage it takes to live authentically, and the importance of standing together – whether you're a member of the LGBTQIA+ community or an ally. It’s a reminder of how far we’ve come—and how far we still have to go.

“Along with activities at the airport, we’re really pleased to sponsor this year’s Notts Pride event, where we’re planning to have a bold and bright presence.”

Details of Notts Pride, which takes place on Saturday 26 July, are available here: https://nottspride.co.uk/